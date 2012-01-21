Back for another podcast of madness with the Milan derby done and dusted. Podcast topics include, Milan, Inter, Palermo and,... the flying donkeys. The boys spend the first five on the ...
It has been a long four years since the putrid results of South Africa and while the memory of that tournament may still haunt some players, this tournament should leave ...
Why Everything You Know About Soccer Is Wrong The sabremetrics revolution has slowly begun to infiltrate soccer and, as it did with baseball, statistical measurements of the base elements of the ...
The big news of the night was that allegedly Napoli have reached a deal with Chelsea to sell Edinson Cavani for a mere pittance of £49m. Early this morning Cavani’s ...
On ESPN in the U.S., Adrian Healey raised the question of whether Alberto Aquilani was hurt when he was subbed off in the first half against Japan in Italy’s Confederations ...
The summer is a terrible time for Serie A fans in the U.S. and Canada. Your favorite team is months away from playing a meaningful match. Your news feed is ...
Quite a wild one yesterday, as Italy survives to defeat Japan in the Confederations Cup 4-3 attacking battle. With a spot secured in the semifinals, this weekend's hyped Brazil match ...
Spain eased past Uruguay in their first match in Group B of the FIFA Confederations Cup. The 2-1 score line fails to reflect Spain’s dominance of the game as they were ...
Starting off today with homage to the little fish! The Hard Tackle took a look this weekend at the three teams being promoted to Serie A and analyzes their chances ...
Euro u21 2013 Final : Italy v Spain In a repeat of the Euro 2012 final, Spain take on Italy in the Euro 2013 u21 final in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening. ...
Gazzetta dello Sport Marcanate Pirlo and Balo: Italy start well their opening game of the Confederation cup defeating Mexico 2-1 thanks to goals from Andrea Pirlo and Mario Balotelli Juve overtake Milan ...
A sublime free-kick from Andrea Pirlo and a second half strike from Mario Balotelli allowed Italy to kick-off their Confederations Cup campaign on a winning note. The Azzurri opened their campaign ...
Big win for Italy yesterday as they defeated Mexico 2-1 in their first Confederations Cup match. Andrea Pirlo notched his 100th international goal on a lovely free kick. Danny ...