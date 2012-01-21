Italian Serie A News, Results, Analysis and Features on Football Soccer

Five-A-Day Football News Tuesday June Two-Five

The big news of the night was that allegedly Napoli have reached a deal with Chelsea to sell Edinson Cavani for a mere pittance of £49m. Early this morning Cavani’s ...

sportspages

Confederations Cup Recap: Mexico-Italy A Pirlo Balotelli Show

A sublime free-kick from Andrea Pirlo and a second half strike from Mario Balotelli allowed Italy to kick-off their Confederations Cup campaign on a winning note. The Azzurri opened their campaign ...

Italian national football team Azzurri

2013 Confederations Cup Brazil - Step One Defeat Mexico For Italy

Italy kick off their 2013 Confederations Cup campaign with a tricky tie against Mexico on Sunday. The Azzurri are coming off two disappointing draws but are still favourites to win ...

Italian national football team Azzurri

Five-A-Day Football News Friday June One-Four

It's Confederations Cup time, and for an Azzurri team looking to add to their World Cup trophy case, this is a prime opportunty to prepare for 2014. Playing in World ...

Italian Serie A match ball

AC Milan Player Focus: Grazie Ambrosini Farewell to a Champion

AC Milan confirmed on Tuesday that Massimo Ambrosini will be leaving the club as he was not offered a contract extension. “It’s a real shame to say goodbye to Ambro, ...

75867acm0987x
  • sportspages
  • Italian national football team Azzurri
  • Italian national football team Azzurri
  • Italian Serie A match ball
  • 75867acm0987x

Serie A Weekly Latest Show

Posted by SerieAWeekly On Jan - 21 - 2012 Comments Off
photo

Serie A Weekly Podcast 27.0: Coppa Italia

Back for another podcast of madness with the Milan derby done and dusted. Podcast topics include, Milan, Inter, Palermo and,... the flying donkeys.  The boys spend the first five on the ...

Recent Posts

Posted by Matthew Coccoluto On Jun - 13 - 2014 Comments Off
Italian "Azzurri" puma jersey

World Cup Focus - Final Look At Team Italy Before England

It has been a long four years since the putrid results of South Africa and while the memory of that tournament may still haunt some players, this tournament should leave ...

Posted by Robert Hay On Aug - 7 - 2013 Comments Off
Soccer 'Numbers Game' book

Book Review: The Numbers Game

 Why Everything You Know About Soccer Is Wrong The sabremetrics revolution has slowly begun to infiltrate soccer and, as it did with baseball, statistical measurements of the base elements of the ...

Posted by Robert Hay On Jun - 25 - 2013 Comments Off
sportspages

Five-A-Day Football News Tuesday June Two-Five

The big news of the night was that allegedly Napoli have reached a deal with Chelsea to sell Edinson Cavani for a mere pittance of £49m. Early this morning Cavani’s ...

Posted by SerieAWeekly On Jun - 22 - 2013 Comments Off
sportspages

Five-A-Day Football News Friday June Two-One

On ESPN in the U.S., Adrian Healey raised the question of whether Alberto Aquilani was hurt when he was subbed off in the first half against Japan in Italy’s Confederations ...

Posted by Robert Hay On Jun - 22 - 2013 Comments Off
team of the week

Montreal Impact a Serie A Team in MLS?

The summer is a terrible time for Serie A fans in the U.S. and Canada. Your favorite team is months away from playing a meaningful match. Your news feed is ...

Posted by Robert Hay On Jun - 20 - 2013 Comments Off
sportspages

Five-A-Day Football News Thursday June Two-Zero

Quite a wild one yesterday, as Italy survives to defeat Japan in the Confederations Cup 4-3 attacking battle. With a spot secured in the semifinals, this weekend's hyped Brazil match ...

Posted by John O'Donnell On Jun - 18 - 2013 Comments Off
3436476tspn089th

Confederations Cup Recap: Spain’s First Performance

Spain eased past Uruguay in their first match in Group B of the FIFA Confederations Cup. The 2-1 score line fails to reflect Spain’s dominance of the game as they were ...

Posted by Robert Hay On Jun - 18 - 2013 Comments Off
Italian Serie A match ball

Five-A-Day Football News Tuesday June One-Eight

Starting off today with homage to the little fish! The Hard Tackle took a look this weekend at the three teams being promoted to Serie A and analyzes their chances ...

Posted by Ebrahim Sadien On Jun - 18 - 2013 Comments Off

FIFA U21 - Hafltime For Azzurrini In Final Against Spain

Euro u21 2013 Final : Italy v Spain In a repeat of the Euro 2012 final, Spain take on Italy in the Euro 2013 u21 final in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening. ...

Posted by Scot Munroe On Jun - 18 - 2013 Comments Off
team of the week

On Monday June 17 What Italian Papers Say

Gazzetta dello Sport Marcanate Pirlo and Balo: Italy start well their opening game of the Confederation cup defeating Mexico 2-1 thanks to goals from Andrea Pirlo and Mario Balotelli Juve overtake Milan ...

Posted by Ebrahim Sadien On Jun - 17 - 2013 Comments Off
Italian national football team Azzurri

Confederations Cup Recap: Mexico-Italy A Pirlo Balotelli Show

A sublime free-kick from Andrea Pirlo and a second half strike from Mario Balotelli allowed Italy to kick-off their Confederations Cup campaign on a winning note. The Azzurri opened their campaign ...

Posted by Robert Hay On Jun - 17 - 2013 Comments Off
sportspages

Five-A-Day Football News Monday One-Seven

Big win for Italy yesterday as they defeated Mexico 2-1 in their first Confederations Cup match. Andrea Pirlo notched his 100th international goal on a lovely free kick. Danny ...

Featured Skills Video

sidebar headlines

Sponsors

Recent Comments

Serie A Weekly recognises all copyrights contained. Where possible we acknowledge the copyright holder. If you own copyright to an image and object to its presence, contact the blog immediately using the "contact us" link at the top of this page. This blog is not responsible for the content of third party sites.