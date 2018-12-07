Researchstore.biz launched a study titled “Global Hosted PBX Market By Component (Solution, Services), Service Types (Virtual Deployment and Setup, Network Traffic Management, Virtual Assistance and Support, Configuration and Change Management, Bandwidth Management and Optimization, Online Charging Services, Emergency Call Routing Services, Compliance Management Services, Protocol Management Services), Organization Size(Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), Vertical (IT, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Government and Public Sector, Education, Others), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa)” and Global Forecast 2018-2025.

The global hosted PBX market is expected to grow from USD 3.27 Billion in 2017 to USD 10.11 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 15.18% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Major drivers that fuel the growth of hosted PBX market are:

Rising need for enterprise mobility

Low capital expenditure and total cost of ownership

Rising adoption of the cloud and unified communications

Necessity to upgrade from traditional PBX to cloud-based PBX

Market Summary:

Hosted private branch exchange (PBX) is also known as virtual PBX. It enables organizations to utilize sophisticated phone systems without putting extra cost into the telecom equipment. The call platform is hosted at the location of service provider. The subscribers associate by means of IP to the service provider to have voice services. This is a cloud-based platform that is accessed by using the IP network. Due to the cloud hosting the expenses are reduced. The companies that offer hosted PBX’s as a service to their customers handle the call routing or switching as well as all maintenance involved in the hosted PBX service. The hosted PBX enables companies to add new phone lines via mobiles to quickly handle customers that can be associated with the workplace phone systems.

Rising need for enterprise mobility, low capital expenditure and total cost of ownership is anticipated to drive hosted PBX market:

Rising need for enterprise mobility, necessity to upgrade from traditional PBX to cloud-based PBX and rising adoption of the cloud and unified communications are the key driving factors for the Hosted PBX market. In addition, growing trend of personalization across the globe will lead to the growth of Hosted PBX market in a couple of years. The security and privacy concerns may limit the growth of the market. However, rising adoption of the Telco cloud, the growing trend of network convergence and unified communication applications are expected to boost the hosted PBX market over the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis:

The global hosted PBX market is segmented on the basis of component, service types, organization size, vertical, and regions.

Large enterprises segment valued at around USD 1.87 Billion in 2017

Organization size segment includes large, small and medium-sized enterprises. Large enterprises segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The increase in the demand of hosted PBX and necessity to upgrade from traditional PBX to cloud-based PBX are the key factors to drive the demand of large enterprises segment.

Virtual deployment and setup segment held largest market share of 27.64% in 2017

Service type segment is divided into sub segments as virtual deployment and setup, network traffic management, virtual assistance and support, configuration and change management, bandwidth management and optimization. Virtual deployment and setup segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This segment deploys hosted PBX-based IP telephony via the internet, and the PBX software is hosted and managed by third-party service providers or cloud providers and offers hassle-free deployments with less downtime, capital expenditure, operating expense, and total cost of ownership.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest market share of approximately 30.54% in 2017. The developments of trending technologies, such as cloud, mobility, IoT, and unified communications as well as the increasing demand for reliable connectivity for communication led to the growth of hosted PBX market in this region

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of Hosted PBX market include AT&T, BT Group, Cisco Systems, Avaya, Megapath, Centurylink, Polycom, Mitel Networks, Ringcentral, Comcast Business, XO Communications, Ozonetel, Nexge Technologies, Bullseye Telecom, TPX Communications, Telesystem, Oneconnect, Interglobe Communications, 3CS, Star2star Communications, Nextiva, Novolink Communications, and Digium.

Hosted PBX market is segmented into the following submarkets:

Hosted PBX Market by Component:

Solution

Services

Hosted PBX Market by Service Types:

Virtual Deployment and Setup Network Traffic Management

Virtual Assistance and Support

Configuration and Change Management

Bandwidth Management and Optimization

Online Charging Services

Emergency Call Routing Services

Compliance Management Services

Protocol Management Services

Hosted PBX Market by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Hosted PBX Market by Vertical:

Information Technology (IT)

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Government and Public Sector

Education

Others

Hosted PBX Market by Regions:

