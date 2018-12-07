Researchstore.biz launched a study titled “Global Hemodynamics Monitoring System Market by Product (Disposables and Monitors), Type (Invasive, Minimally Invasive, and Non-invasive), End User (Hospitals, Clinics & Ambulatory Care Center, and Home Care Setting), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa)” and Global Forecast 2018-2025.
The global hemodynamics monitoring system market is expected to grow from USD 741.65 Million in 2017 to USD 1,264.79 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Major drivers that fuel the growth of hemodynamics monitoring system market are:
Influx of VC funding
Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases & diabetes
Rising geriatric population and growing number of surgeries
Awareness initiatives by industry players
Government focus on critical care infrastructure & services
Technological advancements in hemodynamic monitoring systems
Increasing research into hemodynamic monitoring system
Market Summary:
The hemodynamics monitoring system uses technologies such as echocardiography, thoracic electrical bio-impedance, and others to determine blood oxygen level, cardiac output, and central venous pressure. These parameters are estimated utilizing photometric, electrical, weight transducing hardware and intrusive and non-invasive gadgets. These system are also used in post-surgical rehabilitation of cardiac patients. The hemodynamic monitoring system likewise includes a utilization of different intravascular catheters. The expanding rates of health-related conditions, for example, diabetes, heftiness, stroke, and hypertension, are relied upon to be the important drivers of the market. These illnesses are relied upon to build the commonness of cardiovascular issue that requires a routine evaluation of the hemodynamic parameters.
Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases & diabetes and technological advancements in hemodynamic monitoring systems is anticipated to drive the hemodynamics monitoring system market:
Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases & diabetes, rising geriatric population, a growing number of surgeries, and awareness initiatives by industry players are the key driving factors for the hemodynamics monitoring system market. In addition, government focus on critical care infrastructure & services and technological advancements in hemodynamic monitoring systems will to lead the growth of hemodynamics monitoring system market in a couple of years. Risks associated with invasive hemodynamic monitoring may limit the growth of the market. However, the growing demand for patient monitoring devices in non-hospital settings is expected to boost the hemodynamics monitoring system market over the forecast period.
Segmentation Analysis:
The global hemodynamics monitoring system market is segmented on the basis of product, type, end user, and regions.
Disposables segment is anticipated to reach market share of 53.68% during the forecast period
Product segment includes disposables and monitors. Disposables segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The presence of a large patient population undergoing diagnosis for vascular diseases and increasing adoption of disposables among medical professionals owing to their procedural and technological benefits is the key factors to drive the demand of disposables segment.
Invasive systems segment valued at around USD 275.45 Million in 2017
Type segment covers invasive, minimally invasive, and non-invasive. Invasive systems segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in hemodynamics monitoring system market. Invasive hemodynamic monitoring provides accurate, continuous, and comprehensive data on the hemodynamic state of a patient that helps to increase the market share of the invasive segment.
Regional Segmentation Analysis:
The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest market share of approximately 28.61% in 2017. The rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, and availability of technologically advanced hemodynamic monitoring systems were some of the factors that led to the growth of hemodynamics monitoring system market in this region.
Competitive Analysis:
The major players for hemodynamics monitoring system market include Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, PULSION Medical Systems SE, LiDCO Group plc, Cheetah Medical, Deltex Medical Group Plc, ICU Medical, Osypka Medical GmbH, CareTaker Medical, CNSystems, NI Medical, Uscom, Argon Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, and others.
Hemodynamics monitoring system market is segmented into the following submarkets:
Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market by Product
Monitors
Disposables
Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market by Type
Invasive
Minimally invasive
Non-invasive
Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market by End User
Hospitals
Clinics and ambulatory care centers
Home care settings
Hemodynamics Monitoring System Market by Regions:
NORTH AMERICA
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
EUROPE
Germany
France
Sweden
Netherlands
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Turkey
Switzerland
Belgium
Rest of Europe
ASIA-PACIFIC
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Thailand
Indonesia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Rest of South America
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
