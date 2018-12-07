Researchstore.biz launched a study titled “Global Head-Up Display Market by Component (Video Generator, Projector/Projection Unit, Display Unit, Software), Type (Conventional HUD, AR-Based HUD), Application (Aviation, Automotive), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa)” and Global Forecast 2018-2025.

The global head-up display market is expected to grow from USD 1.96 Billion in 2017 to USD 5.14 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 31.42% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Major drivers that fuel the growth of head-up display market are:

Increasing demand for connected vehicles

Increase in awareness about passenger and vehicle safety

Use of augmented reality

Convenience offered by combination of satellite navigation technology and HUD system

Increasing demand for technologically advanced HUDs

Market Summary:

The need for displaying screen-less information has introduced the head-up displays (HUDs). These displays are used to provide information on the go to users through their car’s windshields screens, mirrors, or glasses. The major use of HUDs is in providing dynamic security systems where need for accessing information can occur any time. The technological advancements has enabled to have portable and interactive HUDs. The HUDs are used in aviation and automotive application to t displays key information such as speed, monitoring, checking near places in maps on the windshield.

Increasing demand for connected vehicles and Increasing demand for technologically advanced HUDs is anticipated to drive head-up display market:

Increasing demand for connected vehicles, increase in awareness about passenger and vehicle safety, and augmented reality are the key driving factors for the head-up display market. In addition, convenience offered by combination of satellite navigation technology and HUD system will lead to the growth of head-up display market in a couple of years. The large space requirement in automotive cockpit, high requirement of luminance, power, & brightness, and fatal errors in HUD display technology may limit the growth of market. However, increasing demand for technologically advanced HUDs in various industries is expected to boost the head-up display market over the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis:

The global head-up display market is segmented on the basis of type, component, application, and regions.

AR-based HUDs valued at around USD 1.01 Billion in 2017

Type segment is divided into conventional HUD and AR-based HUD. AR-based HUDs are playing a chief role in shaping business growth, disrupting industry verticals and acting as a catalyst for business modernization. Increasing developments and solutions for HUD as well as rising customers demand for advanced safety solutions are driving factors to increase the market share of AR-based HUD segment.

Automotive segment anticipated to reach market share of 55.37% over the forecast period

Application segment covers aviation and automotive. Automotive segment is anticipated to grow with highest CAGR as head-up display devices provide information on navigation routes, vehicle speed, fuel indication, lane-departure warning, and traffic information to the driver as well as connectivity feature. The growing trend of advanced driving assistance systems has increased the market share of the automotive segment.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific held the largest market share of approximately 27.4% in 2017. Increase in the per capita income of China, Australia, South Korea, and Japan countries and rapidly growing demand for the mid-segment cars equipped with head-up display systems are some of the factors that led to the growth of head-up display market in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of head-up display market include Delphi, Shenzhen Sunway Industry Co., Ltd., Rockwell Collins Inc., Thales SA, Continental AG, Elbit Systems Ltd., Delphi Automotive Plc, DENSO Corporation, Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Panasonic, Pioneer Corporation, Continental, BAE Systems, and Visteon.

