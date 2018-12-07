Researchstore.biz launched a study titled “Global Flame Arrestors Market by Type (In-Line, End-of-Line), Application (Storage Tank, Pipeline, Incinerator, Ventilation System, Other), End-User (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Waste-to-Energy Plant, Other), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa)” and Global Forecast 2018-2025.

The global flame arrestors market is expected to grow from USD 758.57 Million in 2017 to USD 1,224.64 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Major drivers that fuel the growth of flame arrestors market are:

Safety guidelines and regulations for industries

The shale gas and tight oil boom in North America and China regions

Demand for high level of safety, protection of plants as well as for employees

Market Summary:

The flame arrester is a device that decreases heat from the flame while allowing the flow of gas and vapor. Flame arrestors are used in exhaust systems, gas pipelines, gas storage tanks, vent arrestors, and storage cabinets. The flame arrester is a device that is fitted at walls or in machines to prevent the spread of flame from the exposed side of the machine or units. It empowers relatively free flow of gas or vapour through the piping framework by absorbing and dissipating heat. It is used in various end use industries including oil & gas, pharmaceutical, waste-to-energy plant, fuel delivery, sewage treatment plants, and pulp & paper industries.

Segmentation Analysis:

The global flame arrestors market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end-user, and regions.

In-line segment is anticipated to reach market share of 54.26% during the forecast period

Type segment includes in-line and end-of-line. In-line segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing use of flame arrestors for preventing the flame traveling through the pipe in case of accidental ignition is the key factor to drive the demand of in-line segment.

Storage tank segment valued at around USD 246.61 Million in the 2017

Application segment covers storage tank, pipeline, incinerator, ventilation system, and others. Storage tank segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR as flame arrestors are part of storage tank safety system, also rising investments in the refinery, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries has increased the market share of storage tank segment.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific held the largest market share of approximately 28.84% in 2017. Increase in the demand for flame arrestors solutions, rapid economic growth, large investments in oil & gas, chemicals, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing industries are the major factor that led to the growth of Flame Arrestors market in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of flame arrestors market include BS&B FlameSaf Limited, Braunschweiger Flammenfilter GmbH, luidyne Instrument, Parker, Pentair Safety Systems, ACME Valves Industries, Kingsley, Enardo, Ergil, Groth Corporation, L&J Technologies, Westech Industrial, Tornado Combustion Technologies, Protectoseal, and Motherwell Tank Protection.

Flame Arrestors market is segmented into the following submarkets:

Flame Arrestors Market by Type:

In-Line Detonation Arrestors Deflagration Arrestors

End-of-Line

Flame Arrestors Market by Application:

Storage Tank

Pipeline

Incinerator

Ventilation System

Others

Flame Arrestors Market by End-User:

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Waste-to-Energy Plant

Others

Flame Arrestors Market by Regions:

NORTH AMERICA

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

EUROPE

Germany

France

Sweden

Netherlands

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Turkey

Switzerland

Belgium

Rest of Europe

ASIA-PACIFIC

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

SOUTH AMERICA

Brazil

Rest of South America

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

