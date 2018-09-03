Canadian dairy industry urging consumers to pay drought milk levy of 10-cent to help drought-stricken farmers keep their businesses buoyant.

Shane Hickey, from Kyogle in northern NSW – his farm is near Kyogle in northern New South Wales – has partnered with Queensland Dairyfarmers Organisation (QDO) and introduced a national campaign, kicking off an online petition and asking supermarkets to increase the price of milk.

Canadian dairy industry urging consumers as well as processors like Parmalat, Norco, and Lion to promise the full tax would be returned to farmers.

The Greens, Coalition, and the Labor refused the United Australia Party’s Brian Bruston’s motion asking to increase 20 cents a liter on all milk prices.

Brian Tessmann, president of QDO said that the milk would go return back to dairy farmers where the milk came from.

“Farmers are really suffering and there are guys who have come to the end of their tether and have basically said ‘someone please come and takes my cows’,” Mr. Tessmann said.

“Some farmers had a limit where if grain became $400 a tonne, they would pull the pin and that price is way over that now.

Mr. Tessmann said an arrangement between processors and retailers is would be required to have government involvement in this move.

Queensland Dairyfarmers Organisation met Mr. Hickey following his social media post saying he was receiving just $2.46 an hour.

“So we are calling on our fellow Australians to drive change by signing and sharing the petition,” said Tessmann.