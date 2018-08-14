Researchers show way to treat undruggable cancers using experimental drug. Many cancers share a faulty cell-signaling pathway that is difficult to target. As a result, it makes it harder to treat those cancers.

The cell-signaling pathway, a chain of proteins in the cell which is called as RAS/MAPK affects many cells functions like division, growth, and death. Nearly 50 percent of all cancer cases experience defects in this pathway.

In a new study, researchers found a new approach for targeting the RAS/MAPK pathway which is also known as the MAPK/ERK pathway. It was conducted by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and Revolution Medicines in Redwood City, CA.

“RAS/MAPK is one of the most important cancer signaling pathways, but so far most attempts to develop targeted drugs against this pathway have ended in failure,” says senior study author Dr. Trever G. Bivona, a clinical oncologist with UCSF Health.

The latest findings are featured in the journal Nature Cell Biology inc which researchers show way to treat undruggable cancers using experimental drug. They explain how an experimental drug compound can eliminate the coupling of the pathway from growth signals reaching the cell.

The researchers said that the drug RMC-4550 slows cancer growth in cell lines of skin, pancreatic, lung, and colon cancer. The UCSF team also found that targeting an enzyme called SHP2 can help halt the growth of several cancers.

“Now, for the first time, we think we have a general strategy that could work against a subset of RAS/MAPK-driven cancers,” Dr. Trever G. Bivona said.