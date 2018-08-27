Living in cooler house linked to high blood pressure risk, suggests a newly published study. The researchers state that people should evaluate the temperature of the home.

In the United States, more than 100 million adults are affected by the high blood pressure or hypertension.

Hypertension sometimes increases the risk of developing stroke and heart attack. Commonly known factors for the development of a high blood pressure include older age, an unhealthful diet, drinking too much alcohol, being overweight, and smoking tobacco.

Now a recent study, conducted at University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom, claims that a cooler indoor temperature might be a risk factor for hypertension.

The association between living in a cooler house and blood pressure risk has been explained in a paper titled, ‘My blood pressure is low today, do you have the heating on?’, and now appears in the Journal of Hypertension.

For the study, the researchers used data from the Health Survey for England 2014, which included information from 4,659 individuals aged 16 or over. The team asked the participants questions on lifestyle factors.

After the study, they found that every 1°C decrease in temperature was responsible for an increase of 0.48 mmHg in systolic blood pressure as well as .45 mmHg in diastolic blood pressure.

“Our research has helped to explain the higher rates of hypertension, as well as potential increases in deaths from stroke and heart disease, in the winter months, suggesting indoor temperatures should be taken more seriously in diagnosis and treatment decisions, and in public health messages,” explains Dr. Stephen Jivraj, senior study author from UCL’s Institute of Epidemiology & Health Care.