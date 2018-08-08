Heat Humidity in all parts of Canada expected to remain till August end. This summer will be recorded as one of the warmest in Atlantic Canada because the heat and humidity is persistent from coast to coast. David Phillips, a senior climatologist with Environment Canada said that it has been unabated. He appended that the heatwave is anticipated to stay put until the end of August.

Rolf Campbell, a weather historian who has garnered over a hundred years of crude statistics from Environment Canada, said that cities in all three Atlantic regions possessed both excessive standard temperatures and extreme temperatures in July than in former years.

Campbell, who operates number of Twitter accounts delineating on historical weather statistics all over the country said that he has been doing this only for some time in Maritimes but the heatwave now is unparalleled in context of record breaking.

Halifax at a stretch of two straight weeks has recorded the maximum temperatures of 25 degrees bursting the former record established in 1876 and a 41 day operation with a paramount temperature of over 21 degrees which is the longest steak ever recorded.

On Monday, Charlottetown, P.E.I manifested its 17th consecutive day with a humidex temperature of 30 degrees or higher, the longest streak since 1967. Saint John, N.B touched its hottest day in August in almost 8 years with a temperature of 30.4 degrees and on the other hand St. John’s, N.L. lately had two consecutive days with a paramount temperature of 28 degrees, very summery for a region known for its winters.