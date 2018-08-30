Terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) is the modern digital private mobile radio (PMR) and public access mobile radio (PAMR) technology for police, ambulance, fire, transport and security services. It is use by utilities, the military, public access, fleet management, clodsed user groups, factory site services, mining, etc. In short, TETRA is digital radio.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Terrestrial Trunked Radio in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The standard is defined by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), which established a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in 1994 and now has 56 members across 19 countries. The Technical Body has over 150 representatives involved in the various technical working groups, with support from the TETRA MoU Association providing further expertise in specialist areas. Besides representatives from Europe, activity has now extended worldwide to include the US, China, Asia and the Middle East.

The worldwide market for Terrestrial Trunked Radio is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.0% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

