Smart textiles include conductive materials such as silver, copper, nickel. The smart fibers are manufactured by using yarn with woven or knitted interactive materials, which can interact with the environment or the user. Such textiles are also referred to as e-textiles. Smart fabric is a traditional fabric with added interactive functionality such as power generation or storage, sensing, radio frequency functioning, human interface elements and/or assistive technology.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Smart Textiles for Wearable Technology in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The worldwide market for Smart Textiles for Wearable Technology is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 35.0% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Google Inc
E.I. DuPont De Nemours
Milliken & Company
Intelligent Clothing Ltd
Interactive Wear AG
Ohmatex ApS
Outlast Technologies LLC
Texas Instruments Inc
Schoeller Technologies AG
Vista Medical Ltd
Textronics, Inc
Gentherm Incorporated
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Weaving or Knitting
Disposition of Conductive Polymers
Printing Conductive Inks
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Military and Safety Protection Applications
Home and Architectural Applications
Healthcare
Sports and Fitness Wear
Fashion Wear
Transportation
Others (Automotive and Entertainment)
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Smart Textiles for Wearable Technology market.
Chapter 1, to describe Smart Textiles for Wearable Technology Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Smart Textiles for Wearable Technology, with sales, revenue, and price of Smart Textiles for Wearable Technology, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Smart Textiles for Wearable Technology, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 12, Smart Textiles for Wearable Technology market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Smart Textiles for Wearable Technology sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source