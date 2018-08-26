Smart Factory is the advanced factory that has cyber-physical systems where materials can be moved efficiently across the factory floor. This advanced system has integrated computing codes that provides automation solution.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Smart Factory in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
- Siemens AG
- ABB Ltd.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
- General Electric Company
- Emerson Electric Company
- Schnieder Electric
- Atos SE
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
- Process Manufacturing
- Discrete Manufacturing
- Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Automobile and transportation
- Food and beverage
- Electrical and electronics
- Chemical and material
- Oil and Gas
- Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Smart Factory market.
Chapter 1, to describe Smart Factory Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Smart Factory, with sales, revenue, and price of Smart Factory, in 2016 and 2018;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Smart Factory, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 12, Smart Factory market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Smart Factory sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
