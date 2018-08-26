This report studies the Sliding Door Hardware market, sliding door is a type of door which opens horizontally by sliding, usually parallel to a wall. Sliding door hardware need to be easy to install and is offered in a variety of materials and finishes to complement the most exacting architectural specifications and decors.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Sliding Door Hardware in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ASSA ABLOY

Hafele

Roto Frank

DORMA

Siegenia-aubi

Spectrum Brands

Knape and Vogt

Andersen

Tyman plc

KIN LONG Company

Richelieu Inc.

Klein

Allegion

Richards-Wilcox

Marvin Windows & Doors

ABP Beyerle GmbH

SAVIO

L.E. Johnson Products Inc

HAUTAU GmbH

Masco Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wood Sliding Door Hardware

Glass Sliding Door Hardware

Aluminum/Metal Sliding Door Hardware

PVC Sliding Door Hardware

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Sliding Door Hardware market.

Chapter 1, to describe Sliding Door Hardware Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Sliding Door Hardware, with sales, revenue, and price of Sliding Door Hardware, in 2016 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Sliding Door Hardware, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Sliding Door Hardware market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sliding Door Hardware sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

