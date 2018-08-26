Silica gel desiccant: Has great deal of internal surface area, appearance is generally spherical. It is a tasteless, odorless, non-toxic, non-corrosive, and chemically inert substance. An aqueous solution of sodium silicate is acidified to produce a gelatinous precipitate that is washed and then dehydrated to produce silica gel desiccant. It is a highly activated desiccant that is available in numerous mesh sizes designed for many uses in industry. During adsorption, there is no chemical reaction in the silica gel, and no byproducts are created. It is non-deliquescent, and its shape and size never change. Its outer surfaces stay dry and it remains free-flowing, even when it is saturated with water.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Silica Gel Desiccant in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Grace

Makall

Clariant

Multisorb

Sinchem Silica Gel

Wihai Pearl Silica Gel

Sorbead

Abbas

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Silica Gel White Desiccant

Silica Gel Blue Desiccant

Silica Gel Orange Desiccant

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Electronics Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Silica Gel Desiccant market.

Chapter 1, to describe Silica Gel Desiccant Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Silica Gel Desiccant, with sales, revenue, and price of Silica Gel Desiccant, in 2016 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Silica Gel Desiccant, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Silica Gel Desiccant market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Silica Gel Desiccant sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

