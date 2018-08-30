A proximity sensor is a sensor able to detect the presence of nearby objects without any physical contact. Proximity sensors are commonly used in mobile devices. When the target is within nominal range the device lock screen UI will appear, thus emerging from what is known as sleep mode. Proximity sensors can have a high reliability and long functional life because of the absence of mechanical parts and lack of physical contact between sensor and the sensed object.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Proximity Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Rising trend of process automation in factories and the continuous growth of smartphone and tablet market, largely drive the proximity & displacement sensors market. The increase in consumer electronics industry has been the key factor driving the growth of the proximity sensor market. Growing need for accurate detection in the vehicles in order to prevent collisions is expected to have positive impact on the growth of the market.

Growing popularity towards contactless sensing applications and the interest of automobile manufacturers towards the integration of sensor technology in automotive security and infotainment systems will boost the market for proximity and displacement sensors. Recent developments in capacitive proximity detecting innovation that tends to have a few problems of IR sensors innovation could discover varied use in cell phones. Medical devices such as glucose monitors, ECG/KCG monitors and blood pressure monitors are also integrated with the proximity sensors. These factors are expected to contribute towards growing opportunity of the global proximity sensors significantly.

The worldwide market for Proximity Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Rockwell Automation, Inc

Schneider Electric SE

Omron Corporation

Balluff GmbH

Avago Technologies Inc

Fargo Controls Inc

IFM Electronic GmbH

Pepperl + Fuchs GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

Sick AG

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Adjustable Distance

Fixed Distance

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Building Automation

Industrial Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Others

