PCB (printed circuit board) design software is used to design printed circuit board. PCB (printed circuit board) is a self-contained module of interconnected electronic components found in devices ranging from common beepers, or pagers, and radios to sophisticated radar and computer systems.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the PCB Design Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the PCB Design Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

In the market, PCB Design Software are various. According to the different demand objects, long and short sales channels are all flourishing.

There is a huge market ahead of the PCB Design Software. The market channel is essential to every manufacture and they are paying more and more attention to their channel building.

The global PCB Design Software market is valued at 740 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 970 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of PCB Design Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Mentor Graphics

Candence

Zuken

Altium

CadSoft

Novarm

Shanghai Tsingyue

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Basic type

Professional type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronic

Computer

Communication Electronic

Medical Equipment

Automotive Electronic

Other