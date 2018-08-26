A payment gateway is an e-commerce application that authorizes payments for e-businesses, online retailers, bricks and clicks, or traditional brick and mortar businesses. It transmits Transaction information to Acquiring Banks and responses from Issuing Banks (such as whether a transaction is approved or declined). In other words, the transaction flows through the payment gateway, to the payments ecosystem, and should it be approved, will eventually make its way into the merchant account.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Payment Gateways in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Ask for Free Sample Report: https://globalinforesearch.biz/report/global-payment-gateways-market-2017-forecast-to-2022/28722/#requestforsample

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PayPal

Stripe

Amazon Payments

Authorize.net

WorldPay

Adyen

CCBill

2Checkout

First Data

SecurePay

PayU

MOLPay

Paymill

GMO

Alipay

Tenpay

Ping++

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Online Mode

Offline Mode

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail

Catering Industry

Medicine & Cosmetics

Other

Get Full Access of Report: https://globalinforesearch.biz/report/global-payment-gateways-market-2017-forecast-to-2022/28722/

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Payment Gateways market.

Chapter 1, to describe Payment Gateways Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Payment Gateways, with sales, revenue, and price of Payment Gateways, in 2016 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Payment Gateways, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Payment Gateways market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Payment Gateways sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

If you have any special requirements Contact our sales team @ sales@globalinforesearch.biz