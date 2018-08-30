Wet Tissues and Wipes are a type of clean paper that usually made from nonwoven (mostly spunlacd types) or wet strength paper or other polymer material, pure water, humectants, preservatives, antibacterial agents and nonionic surfactant etc.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Wet Tissues and Wipes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The industry concentration is not high; there are hundreds of manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S., E.U. and Japan, The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Kimberly-Clark and P&G have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to E.U., Rockline Industries has become as a global leader. In Japan, Pigeon leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Guangdong and Fujian province.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 26%, followed by EU with 29% in 2015. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 8.9%.

We tend to believe this industry is still in a fast growing stage, and the consumption increasing rate will still maintain a relatively high level.

The worldwide market for Wet Tissues and Wipes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.0% over the next five years, will reach 23500 million US$ in 2023, from 14800 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

P&G

Kimberly-Clark

Nice-Pak Products

Johnson & Johnson

SC Johnson

Clorox

Beiersdorf

3M

Georgia-Pacific

Cascades

Diamond Wipes International

Rockline Industries

SCA

Suominen Corporation

Lenzing

GS Coverting

Albaad Massuot

Pigeon

Oji Holdings

Hengan Group

Tongling Jieya

Vinda Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Common Type

Sanitary Type

Antiseptic Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Baby Use

Women Use

Other Body Use

Product Use

Other Use

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Wet Tissues and Wipes market.

Chapter 1, to describe Wet Tissues and Wipes Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Wet Tissues and Wipes, with sales, revenue, and price of Wet Tissues and Wipes, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Wet Tissues and Wipes, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Wet Tissues and Wipes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wet Tissues and Wipes sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source