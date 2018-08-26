This report studies the Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene market. Medium molecular weight polyisobutylene’s average molecular weight ranges between 40,000 and 120,000 g/mol. Medium molecular weight polyisobutylene is employed as viscosity modifier, tack improver in adhesive formulations, and primary binder in caulking and sealing compounds. It is also used in fuel and lubricating oil additives. It is extensively used as a protective barrier in the adhesive industry. For instance, it is used where exposure to sunlight is a potential risk for sealants. Medium molecular weight polyisobutylene is employed in insulating glass sealants and roofing membranes in the construction industry. Furthermore, it is used in protective films or acoustic barriers in the automotive industry. Medium molecular weight polyisobutylene is also an essential ingredient in the production of chewing gums.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

ENEOS

Jilin Petrochemical

Shandong Hongrui

Zhejiang Shunda

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Adhesives

Sealants

Lubricants

Roofing

Paraffin and waxes

Bitumen

Chewing gum

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene market.

Chapter 1, to describe Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene, with sales, revenue, and price of Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene, in 2016 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

