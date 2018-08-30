Luminaire is able to provide a light source apparatus and converts electrical energy into electromagnetic radiation, including LED, LFL, CFL, HID, Halogen and Incandescent Luminaire, etc. And it can be used for residential, office, shop, and hospitality, industrial, outdoor and so on.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Luminaire in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Request For Sample Report @ https://globalinforesearch.biz/report/global-luminaire-market/38352/#requestforsample
For industry structure analysis, the luminaire industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 40% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of luminaire.
China occupied 35% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by North America and EU, which respectively have around 21% and 18% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, China was also the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 30% of the global consumption volume in 2015. EU shared 17% of global total.
The worldwide market for Luminaire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 76900 million US$ in 2023, from 65400 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Philips Lighting
OSRAM
GE Lighting
Panasonic
Acuity Brands
Eaton
Cree
Thorn Lighting
TOSHIBA
Hubbell Lighting
Asian Electronics
Bajaj Electricals
Targetti
Taschibra
LSI Industries
SIMKAR
Thorlux Lighting
Evolution Lighting
KALCO Lighting
Venture
Foshan Lighting
Opple Lighting
NVC Lighting
YANKO Lighting
PAK Corporation
LEEDARSON
Kingsun Optoelectronic
Forest Lighting
Huayi Lighting
TCL Lighting
Naipu Lighting
Midea Group
Huaqiang Lighting
Handson Lighting
Guangyu LED Lighting
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
LED Luminaire
CFL Luminaire
LFL Luminaire
HID Luminaire
Halogen Luminaire
Incandescent Luminaire
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Residential
Office
Shop
Hospitality
Industrial
Outdoor
Access Full Report @ https://globalinforesearch.biz/report/global-luminaire-market/38352/
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Luminaire market.
Chapter 1, to describe Luminaire Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Luminaire, with sales, revenue, and price of Luminaire, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Luminaire, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 12, Luminaire market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Luminaire sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source