Luminaire is able to provide a light source apparatus and converts electrical energy into electromagnetic radiation, including LED, LFL, CFL, HID, Halogen and Incandescent Luminaire, etc. And it can be used for residential, office, shop, and hospitality, industrial, outdoor and so on.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Luminaire in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

For industry structure analysis, the luminaire industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 40% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of luminaire.

China occupied 35% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by North America and EU, which respectively have around 21% and 18% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, China was also the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 30% of the global consumption volume in 2015. EU shared 17% of global total.

The worldwide market for Luminaire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 76900 million US$ in 2023, from 65400 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Philips Lighting

OSRAM

GE Lighting

Panasonic

Acuity Brands

Eaton

Cree

Thorn Lighting

TOSHIBA

Hubbell Lighting

Asian Electronics

Bajaj Electricals

Targetti

Taschibra

LSI Industries

SIMKAR

Thorlux Lighting

Evolution Lighting

KALCO Lighting

Venture

Foshan Lighting

Opple Lighting

NVC Lighting

YANKO Lighting

PAK Corporation

LEEDARSON

Kingsun Optoelectronic

Forest Lighting

Huayi Lighting

TCL Lighting

Naipu Lighting

Midea Group

Huaqiang Lighting

Handson Lighting

Guangyu LED Lighting

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

LED Luminaire

CFL Luminaire

LFL Luminaire

HID Luminaire

Halogen Luminaire

Incandescent Luminaire

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Office

Shop

Hospitality

Industrial

Outdoor

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Luminaire market.

Chapter 1, to describe Luminaire Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Luminaire, with sales, revenue, and price of Luminaire, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Luminaire, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Luminaire market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Luminaire sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source