KVM switches are hardware devices that allow IT personnel to use a single keyboard, video monitor, and mouse (KVM) to control more than one computer at a time. They reduce the number of peripherals that data centers and server farms require, enabling businesses to conserve space, cut power consumption, simplify cabling, and reduce expenses.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the KVM Switches in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Avocent (Emerson)

Aten

Raritan (Legrand )

Belkin

Dell

IBM

IHSE

Rose Electronics

Guntermann & Drunck

D-Link

Hiklife

Adder

Fujitsu

Black Box

Raloy

Lenovo

Schneider-electric

Rextron

OXCA

Datcent

Sichuan HongTong

Shenzhen KinAn

Beijing Tianto Mingda

Smart Avi

AMS

Beijing Lanbao

Tripp Lite

Reton

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Small Office and Home Office (SOHO)

Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB)

Large or High-end Global Enterprise-level KVM

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Internet-related Industry

Government Agencies

Telecommunications

Financial Sector

Education Sector

Manufacturing Industry

Service Industry

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global KVM Switches market.

Chapter 1, to describe KVM Switches Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of KVM Switches, with sales, revenue, and price of KVM Switches, in 2016 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of KVM Switches, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, KVM Switches market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe KVM Switches sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

