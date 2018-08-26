This report studies the ion beam technology market, which is primarily categorized, by system type, into deposition system and etching system. An?ion beam?is a type of?charged particle beam?consisting of?ions. Ion beams have many uses in?electronics manufacturing, principally?coating of dielectric film.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Ion Beam Technology in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
- Carl Zeiss
- Canon Anelva
- FEI
- Hitachi High-Technologies
- Meyer Burger
- Plasma-Therm
- Raith GmbH
- Scia Systems GmbH
- 4Wave Incorporated
- Veeco Instruments
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
- Ion Beam Deposition System
- Ion Beam Etching System
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Frequency Trimming of Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Filter
- Surface Trimming of Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filter
- Thickness and Pole Width Correction of Thin Film Recording Head
- Coating of Dielectric Film
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Ion Beam Technology market.
Chapter 1, to describe Ion Beam Technology Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Ion Beam Technology, with sales, revenue, and price of Ion Beam Technology, in 2016 and 2018;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Ion Beam Technology, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 12, Ion Beam Technology market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ion Beam Technology sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
