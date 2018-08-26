This report studies the In-Building Wireless market. An in-building cellular enhancement system, commonly implemented in conjunction with a distributed antenna system (DAS), is a telecommunications solution which is used to extend and distribute the cellular signal of a given mobile network operator (hereafter abbreviated as an MNO) within a building.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the In-Building Wireless in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

CommScope

Corning Incorporated

AT&T

Ericsson

Cobham

TE Connectivity

Alcatel-Lucent

Huawei

Anixter

Infinite Electronics Inc

JMA Wireless

Oberon Inc

Dali Wireless

Betacom Incorporated

Lord & Company Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

DAS

Small Cell

5G

VoWifi

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercials

Government

Hospitals

Industrial

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global In-Building Wireless market.

Chapter 1, to describe In-Building Wireless Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of In-Building Wireless, with sales, revenue, and price of In-Building Wireless, in 2016 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of In-Building Wireless, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, In-Building Wireless market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe In-Building Wireless sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

