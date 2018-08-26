This report studies the In-Building Wireless market. An in-building cellular enhancement system, commonly implemented in conjunction with a distributed antenna system (DAS), is a telecommunications solution which is used to extend and distribute the cellular signal of a given mobile network operator (hereafter abbreviated as an MNO) within a building.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the In-Building Wireless in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

  • CommScope
  • Corning Incorporated
  • AT&T
  • Ericsson
  • Cobham
  • TE Connectivity
  • Alcatel-Lucent
  • Huawei
  • Anixter
  • Infinite Electronics Inc
  • JMA Wireless
  • Oberon Inc
  • Dali Wireless
  • Betacom Incorporated
  • Lord & Company Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

  • North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

  • DAS
  • Small Cell
  • 5G
  • VoWifi

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

  • Commercials
  • Government
  • Hospitals
  • Industrial
  • Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global In-Building Wireless market.

Chapter 1, to describe In-Building Wireless Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of In-Building Wireless, with sales, revenue, and price of In-Building Wireless, in 2016 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of In-Building Wireless, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, In-Building Wireless market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe In-Building Wireless sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

