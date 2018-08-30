Cellular confinement systems are also known in the industry as geocells. These systems are widely used for the protection of soil erosion, slop protection and channel protection owing to its honeycomb structure. Globally, the cellular confinement systems are widely used in the construction industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Cellular Confinement Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Cellular Confinement Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Polymer Group Inc

Geocell Systems Inc

Strata Systems Inc

Presto Geosystems

TMP Geosynthetics

ABG Geosynthetics

Huifeng Geosynthetics

SABK International

Tensar International Ltd

Admir Technologies

Armtec infrastructure Inc

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene

Polyester

Other materials

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Earth reinforcement applications

Construction

Slope protection

Railways and roadways

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Cellular Confinement Systems market.

Chapter 1, to describe Cellular Confinement Systems Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Cellular Confinement Systems, with sales, revenue, and price of Cellular Confinement Systems, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Cellular Confinement Systems, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Cellular Confinement Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cellular Confinement Systems sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source