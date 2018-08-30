Alcohol is made by fermenting a natural source of sugar with a catalyst, which is usually yeast. As it ferments, the carbohydrates (starch and sugars) in the main source turn into carbon dioxide and ethyl alcohol, which is the basis for all alcohol drinks.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Alcoholic Ingredients in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Rapidly growing consumption and demand for alcoholic beverages drives the growth of alcoholic ingredients market worldwide. In addition, rise in use of alcoholic ingredients across numerous industry applications due to its versatile functionality is expected to escalate its market growth. However, the cost of raw materials and the stringent government regulations pertaining to use of alcoholic ingredient is anticipated to restrain the growth in this market over the forecast period. Moreover, ethanol is considered to be the universal solvent and that replaces preservative and stabilizer additives which increases applications of alcoholic ingredients in pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, rising investments in alcoholic beverages industry are considered to create several opportunities in upcoming years.

The worldwide market for Alcoholic Ingredients is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill, Incorporated

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Sensient Technologies

Ashland Inc

D.D.Williamson & Co., Inc

Döhler Group

Kerry Group PLC

Treatt PLC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Enzymes

Colorants

Flavors & Slats

Yeast

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Beer

Spirits

Wine

Whisky

Brandy

Others

