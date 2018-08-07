Freeland justifies Canada’s attitude towards Saudi Arabia. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa should hold up to hear more points of interest from Saudi Arabia before it reacts to the nation’s choice to solidify new trade war and remove Canada’s envoy.

Freeland says it’s ‘premature’ to remark on the status of Canada’s arms manage Saudi Arabia or the financial outcomes of the move, including that she’s sitting tight for more specifics from the nation. She likewise says there’s just the same old thing new in regards to Canada’s help for human rights.

Freeland’s remarks come multi day after Saudi Arabia settled on the choice in countering to a Global Affairs Canada’s tweet that communicated worried about the captures of common society and women’ rights activists in the nation.

Saudi Arabia’s turn to solidify new exchange arrangements could undermine Canada’s $15-billion arms bargain that incorporates giving defensively covered vehicles to the nation. Freeland would just tell correspondents today that the Canadian representative is ‘fine’ and would not uncover his area.

Global Affairs Canada tweeted that, “Canada is gravely concerned about additional arrests of civil society and women’s rights activists in Saudi Arabia, including Samar Badawi. We urge the Saudi authorities to immediately release them and all other peaceful human rights activists.”

Professor Thomas Juneau from the University of Ottawa said that, “There is a clear, uniquely Saudi dimension to this in the sense that in the last three years Saudi Arabia has been behaving very aggressively and assertively in the Middle East.”