Do brain-training games really carry cognitive benefit? While every smartphone user is enjoying, the question occurs that do brain-training games really work? A new study reveals some facts.

Tens of millions of people in the world are using brain-training apps, such as Lumosity or Elevate. But scientists found that when benefits of such games placed under scientific scrutiny, they gave birth to some controversy.

For example, several studies have shown that brain-training games boost the “executive functions, working memory, and processing speed” of adults, while others found that such games help in preserving cognitive health in elders. However, there’re some other studies who say no such benefits exist.

Last, a study was held to monitor the brain activity, decision-making abilities, and cognitive skills of young adults in order to explain that so-called brain-training tasks like Lumosity “do not boost cognition.”

But now, Neuroscientists at Western University in Ontario, Canada, began to investigate a new way to transfer brain-training games’ benefits to other user-friendly tasks that will engage users’ same brain regions.

Led by Bobby Stojanoski, a research scientist in the Brain and Mind Institute at Western University, the new review was published in the journal Neuropsychologia. For the study, Bobby and the team recruited 72 participants and trained them on “two different, but related, working memory tasks.”

“We hypothesized that if you get really, really good at one test by training for a very long time, maybe then you’ll get improvement on tests that are quite similar. Unfortunately, we found no evidence to support that claim,” Stojanoski concludes.

“From a consumer perspective, if you hear a company or an advertisement [saying], ‘do brain training, do this thing for half an hour and you’ll get a higher IQ’ — that’s very, very appealing. Unfortunately, there’s just no evidence to support that claim,” Stojanoski continued.