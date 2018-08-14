Carmelo Anthony formally signs with the Houston Rockets. He signed a one year agreement on Monday at the league’s veteran minimum of $2.4 million. On Twitter, the Rockets apportioned a picture of General Manager Daryl Morey with Anthony as the player officially signature his contemporary deal after accomplishing his physical.

Anthony’s close friend Chris Paul, who will be questioned by the Rockets to assist to make uniform the former Knick’s transformation Houston, tweeted a welcome, as did James Harden, the league’s ruling conqueror of the most expensive player award.

The Rocket’s resolution to sign Anthony as their central renewal for the paranoid authority Trevor Ariza who passed up for Phoenix via free agency, has been encountered with substantial doubt. But Rocket’s administrators are assured that Paul’s existence and the victory Houston relished last season with Paul beside Harden will assist Anthony prosper as a Rocket, regardless of Anthony’s tardy scuffles in Oklahoma City as a third choice at the back of All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

Houston resumes to be viewed as Golden State’s premiere ultimatum in the Western conference more so after misplacing Ariza and alternative defensive specialist in Luc Mbah a Moute, who associated himself with Los Angeles Clippers.

The Rockets triumphed a league-high 65 games and were the West’s top ranked infiltrating the playoffs last season but departed the convention finals to the warriors in seven games succeeding a significant hamstring injury late in Game 5.