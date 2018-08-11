Canada shooting update: 2 police officers among 4 killed on Friday morning. Canadian police said four people, including two police, were killed in a shooting in Fredericton, New Brunswick. The latest incidence of gun violence eruption has led to calls for bans on weapons in Canada.

Police in the Canadian provincial capital said the suspect is in custody and being treated for serious injuries.

The fallen officers were identified as Sarah Burns and Robb Costello, while the identity of the civilians – a man and a woman – have not been confirmed yet. But

45-year-old Costello leaves behind his partner and four children, while 43-year-old Burns leaves behind her husband and three children

Fredericton Police Chief Leanne Fitch said that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) taking on the investigation of the shooting.

“We’ll see where this investigation leads in terms of what exactly happened, who did it, what was the motivation for doing it and the instruments of destruction that were used,” Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said.

“But broadly speaking, the government of Canada is obviously taking the issue of gun violence very seriously.”

Witnesses said the whole incidence happened at an apartment complex after 7 a.m. After the shooting, nearby services were closed and authorities recommended a lockdown for residents.

Officials reported that the officers were responding to a call of shots fired when they were killed. Gaudet said that the officers entered an apartment at about 9:30 a.m. along with their weapons and arrested the suspect.