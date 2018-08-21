An enzyme could be used to treat cancer, obesity, and diabetes. Scientists revealed the molecular acrobatics of a key cell enzyme which could lead to new treatments for cancer and metabolic diseases.

The cell enzyme, called PI3KC2A, controls many important cell functions. Though, scientists are not sure about the detailed structural mechanisms.

Moreover, they explained that when the enzyme receives external signals, they control what occurs at cell membranes. They also did know that it controls the functioning of the signals related to the essential processes inside the cell. These processes take care of how the cells grow, divide, and differentiate.

Now, a new research explains the transformation of the cell enzyme from an inactive state inside the cell to an active state in the cell membrane. Published in the journal Molecular Cell, the new study suggests that an enzyme could be used to treat cancer, obesity, and diabetes.

The researchers from the Leibniz-Forschungsinstitut für Molekulare Pharmakologie (FMP) in Berlin, Germany, along with colleagues at the University of Geneva in Switzerland, studied PI3KC2A.

They said that once activated, PI3KC2A implements a process called endocytosis where little bags or vesicles hold the “ligand-bound receptors” into the cell interior. According to them, the enzyme becomes active when it discoverers two components of the cell membrane in the same place and at the same time.

“For the first time, we have a handle on a mechanism, which may eventually enable us to alter PI3KC2A lipid kinase activity,” said the senior study authors, Prof. Volker Haucke, of the FMP.