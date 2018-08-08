A palm phone might be coming for 2018, according to the latest report. A device called the PVG100 by Palm Venture Group — now owned by TCL — has hit the Federal Communications Commission last week. It also passed through the Wi-Fi Alliance’s certification program in June.

Android Police first spotted the phone and revealed the news that Palm-branded device may launch in the second half of this year. Considering these reports, it looks like TCL is on track to hit that agenda.

The phone will run Android 8.1 Oreo and support 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, eliminating the faster 5GHz networks, according to the Wi-Fi Alliance page. An upgrade to Android Pie 9.0 would give the PVG100 a webOS feel with the gesture support.

Unfortunately, other information like regulatory filings, photos have been hidden from the public record. We don’t know much about the phone right now.

TCL is the Chinese electronics company that’s behind the BlackBerry and also offers a number of budget phones. TCL’s BlackBerry devices include phones with keyboards on the bottom as well as touchscreen-only devices. So it would integrate some of those techs into a Palm-branded phone. However, the new Palm device may not hold as much weight as BlackBerry or Nokia.

Nokia is also in the race as it launched its well-designed flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco which features some pretty nice flagship specs, such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM.

TCL bought the Palm name back in 2014 and it gets the motivation to dust off the old brand due to the success of refreshed BlackBerry line.