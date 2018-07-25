Vancouver’s park board confronts colonial past, pursuing reconciliation. The park board endorsed a ‘colonial audit’ this week sketching out activities by the city’s ancestors going back to 1888, including expelling whole First Nations people group from their customary domains when the city announced locale over Stanley Park and other shoreline territories.

The board voted to apologize to the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations for taking without end hereditary terrains, uncovering graveyard to assemble streets and play areas, and other harming activities.

Stuart Mackinnon, Park board chairman stated that, “Stanley Park was the home to many First Nations peoples and over the course of time they were evicted, removed from the park. What we call our western beaches — Kitsilano, Jericho, Locarno and Spanish Banks — were also home to First Nations people, a gathering place and a place for food collection. They were all removed from there as well.”

Mackinnon said the board ventured out compromise by ‘truth telling,’ formally distinguishing its provincial part, and it will work with the nearby First Nations to evade future pioneer activities.

The board is working with the First Nations to decide following stages and Mackinnon says he put a movement forward for banter about this September that would recognize the customary Indigenous names for the city’s parks and shorelines.

Stanley Park is North America’s third biggest urban stop, pulling in an expected eight million guests per year, and like the Stanley Cup was named for Lord Frederick Stanley, who was senator general of Canada in 1888.