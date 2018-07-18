Trudeau rebukes Putin Russia after Finland summit but keeps quiet on Trump. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau directed novel censure at Vladimir Putin but declined to contemplate on the Russian president’s meeting with Donald Trump accentuating what experts pronounce is the strenuous tightrope act that the US President is impelling Canada to walk on the world stage.

The resilient words for Putin emanated during a news conference in Nova Scotia, where the prime minister was declaring nouveau arrive for highway safety even as executives in Washington, Ottawa and various other capitals were still struggling with the erstwhile days Trump-Putin conference in Finland.

Trudeau said in response to a reporter’s question that Canada has been unambiguous in our criticism of Vladimir Putin and Russia. He said this prior to registering a myriad of Russian actions under Putin’s watch that Canada has opposed.

Those involve Russia’s conquest of Crimea, its reinforcement for insurgent forces in eastern Ukraine and Bashar al-Assad’s government in Syria, at the same time its professed utilization of chemical weapons in Britain which Moscow has contradicted.

Yet Trudeau discernably circumvented any statement of Trump who provided affable words for the Russian president at the time of the summit in Helsinki while performing to hold accountable his own country for weak relations with Moscow and acknowledged Putin’s contradiction of having intervened in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The second observation conflicted discernibly with the evaluation of varied US intelligence agencies about what transpired in elections that saw Trump becoming President as Trudeau rebukes Putin Russia after Finland summit but keeps quiet on Trump.