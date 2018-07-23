Torronto’s mass shooting kills 2 victims, gunman dead, as reported by Ontario’s police inspector. The second person is dead after shooter shot 14 individuals in Toronto’s Greektown neighborhood.

According to a spokeswoman for the province’s Special Investigations Unit in Monica Hudon, three people are dead incorporating the shooter in the Danforth Street assault. No further points of interest were allowed on the second casualty. Police affirmed one casualty passed on Sunday night and a young lady was in basic condition.

Police found the 29-year-old suspect around three traffic lights from the scene and traded fire, the unit said. It said the man fled, at that point was discovered dead back on Danforth. It was not instantly certain whether the man executed himself or kicked the bucket of wounds subsequent for being shot by police.

The Special Investigations Unit will decide how the man passed on and whether there were any police behaving bad. The unit is naturally brought in to research all passings and genuine wounds where police are included.

However, Toronto police are looking for video and photographs from individuals and organizations in the region where a shooter executed a lady and shot 13 other individuals in the Greektown neighborhood. A video from one witness demonstrates a man wearing dark discharging three shots from the walkway into no less than one shop or eatery late Sunday. Witnesses said they heard 20 to 30 shots.

Terrorism was not ruled out, said Mark Saunders, Police Chief. Toronto police tweeted the shooting happened in the Danforth and Logan roads region of the Greektown neighborhood, a bustling local location with eateries and bistros.