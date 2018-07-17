Teenage girl could be the first candidate to step foot on mars under the NASA’s planned 2033 manned mission. While the space agency is searching ways to colonize Mars, it seems like it has found the first human to set foot on our neighbouring planet.

As per reports, a 17-year-old teenager, Alyssa Carson from Louisiana, US, is preparing herself to walk the surface of the Red Planet. The report came after a one-on-one interview with the future space traveler and learning some notable things about her love of stars and planets.

Referring to her ongoing training to become an astronaut, the report also noted that Alyssa is done with her NASA Passport Program and visited all the NASA Visitor Centres across the US.

She said that her passion for space-walk started with an affection for the kid’s TV show The Backyardigans which is a worldwide journey of an imagination of five friends in their backyard, one of which is a trip to Mars.

“I started watching videos of rovers landing on Mars. I had a gigantic map of Mars in my room I would look at. We started getting telescopes so we could look at space,” she stated.

As a part of the preparation, she has undergone training for microgravity and oxygen deprivation. Now Alyssa is learning three extra languages including French, Chinese, and Spanish.

“I did the same thing as other kids, like switching my mind about careers, wanting to be a teacher or the president one day,” she said. “But the way I always thought about it was I would become an astronaut, go to Mars, come back, and then be a teacher or the president.”