Team skys Geraint Thomas is victorious in Tour de France. Geraint Thomas has never recoiled from the response of his rivals or fans. He took everything in his stride be it spitting, jeering or eggs being thrown at his team’s car.

Thomas was the constant cyclist from the commencement and remained the most robust in the Alps and the Pyrenees. On Sunday, he terminated his conversion from a sustenance rider to a proponent of cycling’s biggest race, professing his first Tour de France title.

Thomas, a Welshman who is the third rider from Britain to win the race said that with the boys, the vital thing is that they remained together through rough times. Everything was right from day one with this race.

Thomas conserved his lead of 1 minute 51 seconds over Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands in the predominantly sacramental eventual stage. The four-time champion Chris Froome, Thomas’ teammate concluded third 2:24 behind. Froome was riding next to Thomas in the race and clapped as they intersected the line.

Thomas was a sustenance rider during Froome’s four conquests but he emanated as the most robust rider in this race succeeding Froome’s crashing where he could not sustain in the mountains.

Team Sky and inevitably Thomas, became a scape goat for many fans as Froome was involved in an asthma drug racket emerging from last year’s Vuelta a España. Froome was absolved of doping allegations days prior to the commencement of the tour; but that did not deter some fans from hurling abuses British team’s riders throughout the three-week race.