Salmonella outbreak extends footprints to 26 states, sickened at least 90 people and raw turkey may be responsible, U.S. health officials reported Thursday. An outbreak of salmonella linked to raw turkey products has left at least 40 people hospitalized, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No deaths have been reported.

The highest numbers of Illnesses are found in these countries: New York, Illinois, Texas, and Minnesota. Florida, Pennsylvania, Alaska, Colorado, California, Georgia, Kansas, Hawaii, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Wisconsin Tennessee, Virginia, and New Jersey have also reported some cases.

“Epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicates that raw turkey products from a variety of sources are contaminated with Salmonella Reading and are making people sick,” The CDC said.

“In interviews, ill people report eating different types and brands of turkey products purchased from many different locations. Two ill people lived in a household where raw turkey pet food was fed to pets,” the agency notes.

Investigators have linked the Salmonella outbreak to raw turkey products, raw turkey pet food, and live turkeys, according to CDC. The organization said the “outbreak sources might be widespread in the turkey industry.”

CDC adds “Single, common supplier of raw turkey products or of live turkeys has not been identified in the outbreak.”

Health officials have suggested people handle raw turkey products carefully and noted that “properly cooked turkey products” can be eaten.

CDC and USDA-FSIS have contacted the turkey industry’s representatives to ask them about their steps that will help in reducing Salmonella contamination.