Inhabitants battling to save New Brunswick’s precious “kissing bridges.” Raymond Boucher elucidates that if you have not apportioned a kiss underneath the beams of the engulfed bridge then you are definitely missing out something.

Light years long resident, Boucher possesses affectionate remembrance of traversing through two engulfed bridges with a woman who soon will become his wife on their way to her grandfather’s house when he was just 19. Now Boucher who is 75 years old says now those two bridges and many like them are gone. He further appended that in 1953 there were 340 engulfed bridges in the region, and now there are only 58.

Boucher says that once customarily known as “kissing bridges” for the hopeless romantic’s stoppages that often took place in the respective isolation they offered the scenic wooden structures dappled across the region provide the simpler aspect of life.

Boucher is the president of the Covered Bridges Conservation Association of New Brunswick, a team vociferating for mending and conservation of the compact region’s archetypal beacons which it is said is the extensive sweep for tourism. Sunday afternoon, inhabitants reassembled at Starkey Bridge near Codys and McGuire Bridge in Elmsdale, both closed down due to flood destruction, to vociferate the government to safeguard what’s remaining of the engulfed bridges.

Boucher said that only 3 of the 58 covered bridges in the region are safeguarded as endowment composition involving the Heartland Covered Bridge the most extensive bridge of its kind in the world.

Inhabitants battling to save New Brunswick’s precious “kissing bridges.” The remaining bridges are being dilapidated and are being restored by steel and concrete structures.