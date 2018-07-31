Canadian government won’t decriminalize all drugs except marijuana. The federal government says it isn’t keen on decriminalizing any medications excepting cannabis, in spite of calls from Canada’s two biggest urban areas to think about the measure.

As the opioid pestilence washes over the nation, Montreal and Toronto are asking the central government to regard tranquilize use as a general medical problem, as opposed to a criminal one. Montreal’s general health division has quite recently advocated a report discharged as of late by Toronto’s leading group of health which encourages the government to decriminalize all medications.

The chief of Montreal’s general health division, Mylène Drouin said a week ago that she was agreeable to Toronto’s report and that decriminalization will be on the motivation at common and national health group.

A Health Canada report a month ago found that almost 4,000 Canadians passed on from an evident opioid overdose in 2017, including 303 opioid overdose-related deaths in Toronto. In Montreal, the quantity of deaths identifying with plausible opioid overdoses was 140 for a time of barely multi year, finishing June 30.

Vancouver Mayor, Greg Roberston has since quite a while ago required the decriminalization everything being equal, a position which has been rehashed by health authorities and backers crosswise over British Columbia. In Vancouver, there were an expected 335 opioid-related deaths in 2017.

National director of research and public policy, Fardous Hosseiny from the Canadian Mental Health Association stated that, “Given the scale of the opioid crisis in Canada, we know that we need to take bold action. We know that evidence tells us that the war on drugs hasn’t worked, so criminalization really stigmatizes people and creates barriers for them accessing treatment and accessing help when they need it.”