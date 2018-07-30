Artificial intelligence can indicate your personality type by scanning your eye, a new study reveals. Now AI may also predict your personality, simply by tracking the way your eyes move.

Researchers used state-of-the-art machine-learning algorithms to denote the association between personality and eye movements. It was developed by researchers at the University of South Australia in partnership with the University of Stuttgart, Flinders University and the Max Planck Institute for Informatics in Germany.

Their study found that eye movements of people show whether they are sociable, curious, or personality. The algorithm the used during the research recognized Big Five personality traits including neuroticism, agreeableness, conscientiousness, and extroversion.

“People are always looking for improved, personalized services. However, today’s robots and computers are not socially aware, so they cannot adapt to non-verbal cues,” UniSA’s Dr. Tobias Loetscher stated.

“This research provides opportunities to develop robots and computers so that they can become more natural, and better at interpreting human social signals.”

Researchers tracked 42 participants’ eye movements and analyzed their personality traits by asking them some questions.

They found a link between eye movements and personality traits as well as their study revealed an important vision for emerging fields of social signal processing and social robotics. They said that artificial intelligence can indicate your personality type.

Researchers also showed the bridge between strongly controlled laboratory studies and the study of natural eye movements in real-world environments.

“This research has tracked and measured the visual behavior of people going about their everyday tasks, providing more natural responses than if they were in a lab,” Dr. Loetscher concludes.