Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro features huge yearly CPU performance gains, Geekbench founder John Poole reveals. The new 2018 MacBook Pro models come with an “upgraded third-generation keyboard for quieter typing.” Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro pack a number of updates such as new processors and True Tone displays.

Geekbench 4 scores show the latest 2018 15-inch devices’ single-core performance is up 12 to 15 percent, while they have a 39 to 46 percent increase in multi-core performance, compared to the equivalent 2017 models.

Geekbench 4 is a popular processor benchmark from Primate Labs, available for macOS and iPhone and iPad.

Apple’s newest 15-inch MacBook Pro models are equipped with six-core Intel Core i9 processor offering speeds ranging from 2.2GHz all the way up to 2.9GHz. Laptops are available in both 16GB and 32GB of 2400MHz DDR4 memory and Radeon Pro 555X or 560X graphics.

The latest 15-inch laptops also pack Bluetooth 5.0 support, a Retina display with True Tone technology, and a quieter keyboard. The prices for the 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro will start at $2,399.00.

The new 13-inch models show many new updates including a 3 to 11 percent increase in single-core performance and their multi-core performance is up 81 to 86 percent compared to equivalent 2017 models.

Buyers will have choices between 2.3GHz and 2.7GHz quad-core chips with either 8GB or 16GB of 2133MHz LPDDR3 memory. The devices feature new Intel 8th-generation CPUs, with Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz, as well as the True Tone technology, and they offer a selection of configurations with up to 2TB of SSD storage.