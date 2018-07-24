2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition gets performance, appearance, and interior upgrades. On Monday, Toyota announced many new additions to the 2019 TRD Special Edition.

This time the 86 sports car features upgraded suspension, grippier tires, better brakes. It keeps the horsepower and torque unchanged.

For 2019, the automaker has included a new performance package that is a carbon copy of the mechanical bits that contain the optional Performance package on the Subaru BRZ.

Toyota calls this new sports car as “North America’s highest performance 86 version.” The 86 TRD Special Edition receives Sachs shock absorbers, 18 by 7.5-inch wheels, 215/40R18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires, as well as Brembo brakes, with 12.8-inch front rotors and 12.4-inch rear ones.

It carries standard turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque when paired with the six-speed manual transmission. Opting for the six-speed automatic gearbox, the engine delivers 200 horsepower and 151 pound-feet.

Inside the 2019 Toyota 86, you will find the red-stitched steering wheel, offering telescoping and audio control. There’s faux-suede on the dashboard, and the passenger side airbag cover has been decorated by a TRD logo. You will also find the 4.2-inch center display showing a lap timer, timer, fluid temperatures, G-meter, and gas mileage.

The coupe packs LED headlights, chrome-tipped dual exhaust, color-matching power mirrors, and 17-inch alloy wheels as standard. The car also includes LED fog lights, heated mirrors, a matte-black rear wing with color-matching end plates, and aerodynamic floor undercover.

Toyota will sell the 86 TRD for $32,420 and the car is expected to go on sale next month. The automaker has not revealed details on pricing if the 86 or 86 GT.