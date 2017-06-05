Brief Guide To Nootropic Supplements

To start with, nootropics are simply supplements used to enhance the function of the brain. In more technical terms, cognitive enhancing supplements are used to boost the brain’s memory power and improve concentration. These supplements are often used as studying aids, to help with individual focus and increase attention spans. You may occasionally find these supplements been referred to as smart drugs because they increase mental energy, motivation, intelligence.

Not all smart drugs are efficient and safe. However, nootropics are considered safe and do not have any side effects with short or long term use. When used correctly, these supplements pose little or no risk of side effects. A huge majority of nootropics work by increasing communications between neurons, assisting to balance neurotransmitter levels and improving energy metabolism in your neurons. They also promote the health of brain cells as well as stimulate the growth of new synapses and neurons.

The history of nootropics dates back to the 1960’s when Belgian pharmacologists V. Skondia and S. Giurgea invented the first nootropic. They created the first smart drug that could be used as a cognitive booster with minimal side effects. This first supplement was able to improve brain functions and promote positive brain stimulants. Some of the most common cognitive enhancing supplements out there today include Piracetam, Coluracetam, Nefiracetam, Oxiracetam, Pramiracetam, Phenylpiracetam, Aniracetam, Nebracetam.

There are also some popular natural nootropics that are present in the foods that we eat. Foods such as licorice, yerba mate, bacopa monnieri, grape seed extract and fish oil are all rich in cognitive enhancing substances. Most nootropic supplements are actually made using the prior mentioned ingredients. This is what makes the supplements effective in boosting memory power and concentration. However, it is important to note that these supplements do not instantly give you a better intellect or a higher IQ.

The brain is made up of billions of neurons that are connected to each other through synapses. Neurons communicate with each other using specific neurotransmitters. When neurotransmitters send signals faster and more efficiently, the brain is able to do more. This is where you experience longer attention spans, increased processing ability for mental work, mood elevation, better memory and improved concentration. All these cognitive enhancements are made possible with appropriate and consistent use of nootropic supplements.

With continued use of these supplement, you can significantly improve your brain function and also increase the flow of blood to your brain. Increase in flow of blood to your brains results in an enhanced supply of nutrients, oxygen and glucose which is the primary source of energy required for extended hours of brain usage. For the brain to function at its best, it must have adequate energy to power the neurotransmitters that are vigorously at work.

Neuro-preservation and neuro-protection are also some of the other results of using quality nootropics. This means that you can effectively slow down the ageing of your brain and preventing damage to brain cells as well.