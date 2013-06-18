Italian Serie A News, Results, Analysis and Features on Football Soccer

Scot Munroe On June - 18 - 2013

On Monday June 17 What Italian Papers Say

Gazzetta dello Sport

  • Marcanate Pirlo and Balo: Italy start well their opening game of the Confederation cup defeating Mexico 2-1 thanks to goals from Andrea Pirlo and Mario Balotelli
  • Juve overtake Milan for Tevez: Juventus overtake AC Milan in the race to sign Carlos Tevez from Manchester City. €12m bid worth €5.5m a season
  • Ultra madness in Lecce: 10 injured
  • Julio Cesar or Viviano in goal for Garcia
  • Here is Roja, a jolly for Mazzarri

Corriere dello Sport

  • Super Mario Conquers the Maracana: Italy defeat Mexico 2-1 on Sunday thanks to goals from Andrea Pirlo and Mario Ballotelli
  • Gossebumps final tomorrow: Azzurrini will be a lot of Serie B, Spain full of stars. The Under 21’s final takes place tomorrow between Spain and Italy.
  • Milan and Juve, what a battle to have Tevez and Diamanti
  • Napoli, Mertens is very close
  • Lecce KO, chaos – fights and Injuries
  • Garcia lands at Roma

Tuttosport

  • Tevez affair: The decisive week starts
  • Marrotta-Galliani, who will get burnt?
  • Pirlo and Balo Magicians of Italy
  • Inter go on Isla
  • Milan in pole position for Diamanti

Scot Munroe

A Football fan for around 18 years since the age of 6 years old. My first love is Swindon town now managed by the mad man that is Paolo Di Canio. I have been a fan of Italian football for around 10-15 years now since the Channel four days back in the Uk with James Richardson. I am a Roma fan as well and i have been following the club since 2003 with the attack minded football with Totti and Cassano.

More Posts - Twitter

