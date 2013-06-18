On June - 18 - 2013
On Monday June 17 What Italian Papers Say
Gazzetta dello Sport
- Marcanate Pirlo and Balo: Italy start well their opening game of the Confederation cup defeating Mexico 2-1 thanks to goals from Andrea Pirlo and Mario Balotelli
- Juve overtake Milan for Tevez: Juventus overtake AC Milan in the race to sign Carlos Tevez from Manchester City. €12m bid worth €5.5m a season
- Ultra madness in Lecce: 10 injured
- Julio Cesar or Viviano in goal for Garcia
- Here is Roja, a jolly for Mazzarri
Corriere dello Sport
- Super Mario Conquers the Maracana: Italy defeat Mexico 2-1 on Sunday thanks to goals from Andrea Pirlo and Mario Ballotelli
- Gossebumps final tomorrow: Azzurrini will be a lot of Serie B, Spain full of stars. The Under 21’s final takes place tomorrow between Spain and Italy.
- Milan and Juve, what a battle to have Tevez and Diamanti
- Napoli, Mertens is very close
- Lecce KO, chaos – fights and Injuries
- Garcia lands at Roma
Tuttosport
- Tevez affair: The decisive week starts
- Marrotta-Galliani, who will get burnt?
- Pirlo and Balo Magicians of Italy
- Inter go on Isla
- Milan in pole position for Diamanti