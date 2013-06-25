Five-A-Day Football News Tuesday June Two-Five

The big news of the night was that allegedly Napoli have reached a deal with Chelsea to sell Edinson Cavani for a mere pittance of £49m. Early this morning Cavani’s agent denied that a deal was done, but with the amount of detail coming out and from where, all everyone needs to do is sign on the dotted line Story here

Congratulations Toronto fans, you’re getting a Serie A friendly! Waking the Red is reporting that the team will announce Wednesday a friendly with AS Roma – who will be in North America for the MLS All Star Game – that will take place August 7th. Details here

Teams are swarming all over AC Milan’s players, and the latest transfer rumor victim is Riccardo Montolivo to Sevilla. However, Adriano Galliani has come out in the press and not only dismissed the rumor, but named Montolivo captain for next season

Julian De Martinis takes a look at AS Roma and lists five things the team must do this offseason to contend in 2013-2014. I particularly think #4 is a big one for this team.

And finally, in a non-Serie A but universally applicable story, there is another way to be signed to a professional contract: just Tweet at a team. Leyton Orient contacted and signed a former loanee after he wished former teammates best of luck on Twitter. More details here

Transfer Rumour of the Day – The ever entertaining father of Gonzalo Higuain is out in the media saying essentially that Real Madrid control the striker’s future and Juventus is still in the race. The story as analyzed by Richard Farley.

