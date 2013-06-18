Five-A-Day Football News Tuesday June One-Eight

Starting off today with homage to the little fish! The Hard Tackle took a look this weekend at the three teams being promoted to Serie A and analyzes their chances of staying up. A really good read, but be sure you dedicate a little time to read it.

Speaking of Sassuolo, those concerned about where the team would play during their Serie A season can rest at ease. ITV has more details

A stiker is leaving Napoli! No, not that one. Torino could be in line to gain a Serie A experienced player, as Napoli looks set to allow Emanuele Calaio to walk and sign with them.

Since we have to wait until Wednesday for Italy to return to action, here is a tactical breakdown of their last match against Mexico, courtesy of Peter Galindo

Is a player’s wife driving his move away from the Old Lady? ESPN dives into Juventus and “The Marchisio Conundrum”

Transfer Rumour of the Day: Why not add another Milan player being poached to the ever growing list? How about Kevin-Prince Boateng to the Monaco money machine?

