Five-A-Day Football News Thursday June Two-Zero

Quite a wild one yesterday, as Italy survives to defeat Japan in the Confederations Cup 4-3 attacking battle. With a spot secured in the semifinals, this weekend’s hyped Brazil match will be for the top spot in the group, not a small prize. Two of my favorite writers summarized this one: Richard Farley and Gabe Marcotti

Ahead of their match-up, Brazil’s Thiago Silva shares that he misses playing professionally in Italy.

Napoli is acting proactively to lock-up young up and coming striker Lorenzo Insigne and has extended his current contract, according to Football Italia. A strong showing in the U21 tournament has only sent his stock skyrocketing.

New AS Roma manager Rudi Garcia held his first press conference yesterday, and Julian De Martinis (SAW old-school writer) had mixed emotions about the new boss’s answers.

There is game changing decisions happening at Inter Milan after a disastrous 2012-2013 campaign, and Mike Whittaker takes the team to task for its current deals this off-season.

If you see a story you want to recommend for this series (which will run every business weekday), Tweet us @serieaweekly or @roberthayjr. This column will run mid-morning Eastern time.