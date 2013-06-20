Italian Serie A News, Results, Analysis and Features on Football Soccer

Robert Hay On June - 20 - 2013

Five-A-Day Football News Thursday June Two-Zero

Quite a wild one yesterday, as Italy survives to defeat Japan in the Confederations Cup 4-3 attacking battle. With a spot secured in the semifinals, this weekend’s hyped Brazil match will be for the top spot in the group, not a small prize. Two of my favorite writers summarized this one: Richard Farley and Gabe Marcotti

Ahead of their match-up, Brazil’s Thiago Silva shares that he misses playing professionally in Italy.

Napoli is acting proactively to lock-up young up and coming striker Lorenzo Insigne and has extended his current contract, according to Football Italia. A strong showing in the U21 tournament has only sent his stock skyrocketing.

New AS Roma manager Rudi Garcia held his first press conference yesterday, and Julian De Martinis (SAW old-school writer) had mixed emotions about the new boss’s answers.

There is game changing decisions happening at Inter Milan after a disastrous 2012-2013 campaign, and Mike Whittaker takes the team to task for its current deals this off-season.

If you see a story you want to recommend for this series (which will run every business weekday), Tweet us @serieaweekly or @roberthayjr. This column will run mid-morning Eastern time.

Robert Hay

More Posts

Comments are closed.

Featured Skills Video

    Write for Serie A Weekly!

    contribute Send us a timely, compelling post and we'll consider it for publishing on the site with mention of your name and social-media link.

    Click here to contact us.

Sponsors

Recent Comments

Serie A Weekly recognises all copyrights contained. Where possible we acknowledge the copyright holder. If you own copyright to an image and object to its presence, contact the blog immediately using the "contact us" link at the top of this page. This blog is not responsible for the content of third party sites.