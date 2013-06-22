Five-A-Day Football News Friday June Two-One

On ESPN in the U.S., Adrian Healey raised the question of whether Alberto Aquilani was hurt when he was subbed off in the first half against Japan in Italy’s Confederations Cup win. After the match, it was revealed to be a tactical move. Michael Cox argues that this substitution, very unlike Cesare Prandelli, was a major key to Italy’s wild come-from-behind victory.

It’s a big club version of Five-A-Day today as we focus on the annual scudetto contenders. First up is Milan CEO Adriano Galliani squashing the dreams of major transfer moves this transfer window. Speaking to the Gazzetta dello Sport, he shared that the club will not be selling young stars like El Shaarawy and Kevin Prince-Boateng, nor will they pursue Carlos Tevez. More details here in an English language summary.

And the counterpoint. Amlan Chaudhury argues that Milan need to invest in a trequartista to challenge for a trophy.

Meanwhile Juventus has no such qualms about going after the big fish as general director Giuseppe Marotta outlines all of the big names he is chasing this summer.

The Guardian has a fun piece on today’s website, looking at some of the most pivotal free transfers of the past ten plus years. Coming in on the list: Pirlo to Juventus. Quite a fun read.

Transfer rumor of the day: File this one under “ain’t gonna happen”. Hellas Verona are asking AS Roma about the availability of midfielder Michael Bradley, to give their midfield a major boost.

If you see a story you want to recommend for this series (which will run every business weekday), Tweet us @serieaweekly or @roberthayjr.